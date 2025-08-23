Lucknow gears up for space hero Shubhanshu’s homecoming

LUCKNOW The city is preparing to accord a grand welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is scheduled to arrive in his hometown on August 25 for the first time after the historic mission to the International Space Station. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, the first citizen of Lucknow, along with corporators and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials, will receive him at the airport. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo RB/ANI Photo)

Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He, along with other fellow astronauts, returned to Earth last month after his 20-day space sojourn as part of Axiom Mission 4.

In a meeting on Friday, the LMC decided to celebrate the astronaut’s return from space with city-wide festivities. To mark the historic moment, welcome gates will be set up at prominent locations across Lucknow, giving citizens an opportunity to share the pride of the city’s connection with India’s space achievements, said Kharkwal.

Shukla’s alma mater, City Montessori School, has also planned a victory parade from Janeshwar Mishra Park gate no 7 to CMS Cambridge Branch on Monday. The parade will welcome the astronaut who will arrive at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and head towards Janeshwar Mishra Park from G20 Road.