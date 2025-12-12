Stalker barges into woman’s house, fires at her; victim injured

LUCKNOW A young woman suffered a bullet wound in her right arm after a stalker allegedly opened fire at her when he stormed into her house in the Kashiram colony of Para area, prompting the police to register a case and launch a manhunt for the accused. The accused was booked under Sections 109(1) and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Pic for representation)

The accused, Aakash Kashyap, a resident of Gauri Bazar under Sarojini Nagar police station, was booked under Sections 109(1) and 333 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and causing injury after criminal house trespass, said police.

The victim’s elder sister informed media that Kashyap entered their house on Thursday night. She said her younger sister had been in a relationship with him for about a year, but wanted to end it because he had criminal tendencies and was addicted to drugs.

She said Akash shot her younger sister and then moved towards her seven-year-old daughter. “He tried to shoot my daughter, but she ran away in fear. Akash then locked her in a room from outside and fled in his SUV parked outside,” she said.

The elder sister said both siblings work in an orchestra and Akash met her younger sister at an event a year ago. They exchanged numbers, started talking and then began a relationship. She said Akash later started stalking her sister and harassing her by calling from different numbers. He would trouble her daily under the influence of alcohol, prompting her to end the relationship.

Para police station SHO Suresh Singh revealed that the accused and the victim were known to each other. Preliminary investigation and statements from the victim’s family indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a personal dispute, suggesting elements of harassment and stalking.

Another police official said the accused entered the house and shot at the woman. According to the information received by the police through family members, the woman had stopped talking to the accused for the past year, after which he committed this crime.

The victim, who sustained a bullet injury, was admitted to the Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment. Doctors stated that she is out of danger and her condition is stable, said police.

DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava formed multiple teams to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts.