Start post-Covid facility in each of UP’s 75 districts: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked the health department to start and operate a post-Covid facility each in the 75 districts of the state. The arrangements in this connection should be made in the next two days, he added at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

These hospitals would offer medical and psychological treatment as well as therapy and physiotherapy for patients who suffer post-Covid complications.

“There have been cases wherein several of those who have recovered from Covid develop physical health and mental health issues. To deal with such post-Covid problems, all the 75 districts should have post-Covid hospitals where people can get treatment. Depute psychologists and physiotherapists also to these centres. The health department should make arrangements for these in the next two days,” he said.

34, 636 more patients recover

In the last 24 hours, 23,333 new Covid-19 cases were reported across UP while a significantly higher number — 34,636 patients —recovered, the chief minister said. The state currently has 2.33 lakh active cases, 77,000 less than the number of active cases on April 30. So far, a total of 12.54 lakh people had recovered in the state since Covid began in UP last year, he remarked.

He also said that UP had conducted 4.30 crore Covid tests so far, including 2.29 lakh tests in the last 24 hours among which 1.1 lakh were RT-PCR tests.

“But there is a need to further increase the tests,” he said.

Increase hospital bed strength to 100,000

He also said, “Considering the improvement in oxygen supply in the state, now the total bed strength in Level-2 and Level-3 hospitals should reach one lakh (100,000). The medical education department is in the process of adding 15,000 more oxygen equipped beds in the state.

The state distributed 950 metric tonnes of oxygen across the state in the last 24 hours, he added.

Preliminary oxygen audit

The preliminary oxygen audit report suggested that some hospitals’ average oxygen consumption was manifold higher than the optimum usage levels, he said. The health and medical education department should coordinate with such hospitals and help them optimise usage and prevent wastage, he added.

Vaccination

A total of 1,17,327 people in the age group of 18-44 years were vaccinated in seven high Covid caseload districts of UP since May 1, the chief minister said. The drive for this age group will be launched in 11 more districts of the state from Monday, he reiterated.

The state has administered a total of 1.37 crore doses of the Covid vaccines since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16.