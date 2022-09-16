Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Start-up school to be launched in Lucknow tomorrow

Start-up school to be launched in Lucknow tomorrow

lucknow news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The Luck-Know start-up school will be inaugurated on Saturday with the aim of establishing 100 start-ups from Lucknow as brands

Awanish Singh MLC briefing media persons in Lucknow on Thursday (Sourced)
Awanish Singh MLC briefing media persons in Lucknow on Thursday (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Luck-Know start-up school will be inaugurated on Saturday with the aim of establishing 100 start-ups from Lucknow as brands.

“The programme aims to provide employment to economically weaker sections and create jobs for the youth. The birthday of prime minister Narendra Modi (September 17) is being celebrated as ‘Arthik Azadi Diwas’ and we shall launch the start-up the same day at 6 pm at 1090 Crossing,” said Awanish Singh MLC (Graduates constituency) while briefing media persons on Thursday.

“The aim of Luck-Know will be to establish 100 start-ups in Lucknow brands,” said Singh. Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, AKTU vice-chancellor prof PK Mishra and Lucknow University vice-chancellor prof Alok Rai will be attending the function at 1090 Crossing, he said.

“When we are celebrating 75 years of independence then this is the right time to change the next 25-years as years of Arthik Azadi for youth and needy. We have started Luck-Know with the help of Chandra Mishra who had been instrumental in starting the first Rozgar Mission for the Orissa government and worked as its working committee member. Youth should come together and work to make Uttar Pradesh an Udyog Pradesh (industrial state),” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out