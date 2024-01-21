State capital immersedin ‘Ram Bhakti’

Lucknow Devotion wafts in every nook and corner of the state capital, with more than 2,000 Sundar Kand recitals, bhajan programmes, Hanuman Chalisa Path, bhandaras, shobha yatras, deepotsav and prasad distribution programmes to mark the consecration in Ayodhya on Monday. People buying saffron flags in Lucknow ahead of the consecration. (HT)

The city is aflutter with activity and all Bhajan Mandalis and priests skilled in Vedic rituals find themselves booked for various ceremonies.

Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has organised Sunder Kand at his residence, followed by Hanuman Chalisa and Bhajan programmes. A huge bhandara will also be organised . An elated Dinesh Sharma said, “From the homes of politicians, ministers and businessmen to the city’s temples, every corner is adorned to commemorate this auspicious occasion. Today Lucknow is a city steeped in religious and cultural fervour, as it eagerly awaits the consecration of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple.”

“Besides the programme at my residence, I have to participate in nine other programmes in the city,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya has arranged a Sunder Kand recitation and prasad distribution at his residence, culminating with a deep prajwalan ( lighting of lamps) ceremony in the evening.

The other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and perform the puja there .

Minister for culture Jaiveer Singh is playing the role of a gracious host in Ayodhya, ensuring the satisfaction of all guests. He said, “I am a host in Ayodhya to serve the guests. My aim is to see that everyone returns satisfied and with a smile on his face.”

Energy minister AK Sharma has also organised Sunder Kand and bhandara at his residence.

Meanwhile, the city’s temples are decked up in their festive best, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya temple. Chandrakant, the main priest of Hanuman Setu Temple, said, “It’s an auspicious occasion for all the Hindus. Ram Katha is going on from January 14 and tomorrow Sunder Kand Kand has been organised in the evening. Four giant LEDs have been placed in the parking area where anyone can come and watch the direct telecast of the consecration ceremony.”

He said, “A bhandara will be held following the completion of Sunder Kand.”

Rakesh Dixit of New Hanuman temple in Aliganj said, “ We have organised Sunder Kand path and Bhandara.”

Siddhnath temple in Yahiyaganj will take out a Shobhayatra in the morning. It has placed giant screens to telecast the consecration ceremony from Ayodhya. In the evening a fireworks show will be organised, followed by a bhandara .

The Shri Om Sewa Samiti has organised a morning bhajan event followed by the Hanuman Chalisa path in Patel Nagar.