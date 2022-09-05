State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR

The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the intention of his government to develop the U.P.SCR incorporating Lucknow and adjoining cities on the pattern of the National Capital Region (NCR) to achieve holistic development of the state capital and the satellite towns.

“The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.

“Emphasis is being laid on building world-class facilities in all the U.P.SCR districts for even development and equal distribution of investments across the State Capital Region,” he added.

He further said a road map would be prepared for the planned development of the districts of U.P.SCR while new industrial areas would be developed to attract investment.

“U.P.SCR will be interconnected with better roads facilitating travel for commuters coming to the SCR from different cities. SCR will also have uniform development in terms of infrastructure, metro service and other amenities aimed at enhancing people’s convenience and comfort,” the spokesman said.

U.P.SCR, he said, would play a big role in achieving CM Yogi’s goal of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.

“To achieve this goal, investment will be promoted equally in all the districts, so that there is no burden on any one city and there is inclusive development. For this, the government can allocate a separate budget,” he said.

Of the three committees to be formed for U.P.SCR, the state-level committee will be tasked with taking decisions regarding development of SCR. The decisions will be implemented after CM Yogi gives his approval for the same.

The second panel will be entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the decisions while the third will ensure urban development on the ground. The third committee will be headed by the commissioner of the three divisions Lucknow, Kanpur and Ayodhya.