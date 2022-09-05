State Capital Region: Uttar Pradesh government to float global tender to select agency for DPR
An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson has said a road map will be prepared for the planned development of the districts of U.P.SCR while new industrial areas will be developed to attract investment
The state government will soon float a global tender to select an experienced company to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed U.P. State Capital Region (U.P.SCR), a government spokesman said here on Sunday.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the intention of his government to develop the U.P.SCR incorporating Lucknow and adjoining cities on the pattern of the National Capital Region (NCR) to achieve holistic development of the state capital and the satellite towns.
“The government will soon invite bids through a global tender to select an expert agency to prepare DPR of the U.P.SCR as announced by the chief minister,” the spokesman said.
“Emphasis is being laid on building world-class facilities in all the U.P.SCR districts for even development and equal distribution of investments across the State Capital Region,” he added.
He further said a road map would be prepared for the planned development of the districts of U.P.SCR while new industrial areas would be developed to attract investment.
“U.P.SCR will be interconnected with better roads facilitating travel for commuters coming to the SCR from different cities. SCR will also have uniform development in terms of infrastructure, metro service and other amenities aimed at enhancing people’s convenience and comfort,” the spokesman said.
U.P.SCR, he said, would play a big role in achieving CM Yogi’s goal of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.
“To achieve this goal, investment will be promoted equally in all the districts, so that there is no burden on any one city and there is inclusive development. For this, the government can allocate a separate budget,” he said.
Of the three committees to be formed for U.P.SCR, the state-level committee will be tasked with taking decisions regarding development of SCR. The decisions will be implemented after CM Yogi gives his approval for the same.
The second panel will be entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the decisions while the third will ensure urban development on the ground. The third committee will be headed by the commissioner of the three divisions Lucknow, Kanpur and Ayodhya.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises. Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time. Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.
-
Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe
Students of a local university on Sunday staged protest on the campus following suicide committed by a differently abled girl student inside the hostel the previous night. The students demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge to probe the case. They further demanded immediate compensation and government job for one of the members of the victim girl's family.
-
Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of Rs 934 crore, said a press statement from the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000.
-
Public approval rating system: Police attempts image makeover in 11 U.P districts
Unlike the traditional way of evaluating crime scenario, a new public approval rating system has been initiated in eleven districts of Gorakhpur zone. “While better performers are rewarded, those regularly faring poorly are removed as police station in-charge,” said additional director general, Akhil Kumar, Gorakhpur zone. The new rating system, however, seeks to encourage FIR registration and also to improve perception about the police. Kumar said this system is based on six points.
-
Prayagraj: STF arrests man with fake currency worth ₹50,000
Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50000 from the Shahganj area on Sunday. Guddu used to bring fake currency notes from Farakka in West Bengal, officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Guddu Bhartiya near Prayagraj Junction. Guddu further informed that he met the kingpin of fake currency racket Deepak Mandal at the district court four months ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics