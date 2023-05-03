Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Act timely against people who may disrupt polls: SEC

Act timely against people who may disrupt polls: SEC

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Officials have been asked to ensure timely action against all the suspected elements so that elections are held peacefully, the official said

State election commissioner (SEC) Manoj Kumar has directed officials to keep a strict vigil on people who are suspected of disrupting efforts to hold free and fair civic polls in the state, a commission spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

NCC cadets and school students take part in a voter awareness rally taken out ahead of the first phase of the civic polls, in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)
NCC cadets and school students take part in a voter awareness rally taken out ahead of the first phase of the civic polls, in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

“Officials have been asked to ensure timely action against all the suspected elements so that elections are held peacefully,” he said. “Election officers/DMs have been told to see to it that unauthorised persons are not allowed to cross the specified limit near the polling centres,” he added.

Kumar also told DMs to send polling parties to their respective places of poll duty on Wednesday for the first phase of voting on May 4.

The voting in the first phase will be held in 37 districts under nine divisions, including Lucknow, on Thursday. Polling in the remaining 38 districts will take place on May 11.

civic polls vigil
