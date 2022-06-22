State govt to set up new women shelters, children’s homes in UP

The state government is planning to set up new women shelters and children’s homes in Uttar Pradesh, and the progress regarding the projects in different cities has now gained momentum, stated the press release shared by the state government.

Under a special action plan, the government is setting up new women shelters with a capacity of 100 beds each in Ghazipur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad districts of UP at the cost of ₹20.21 crore.

The government children’s home with a capacity of 50 beds in Agra, and state observation home with a capacity of 100 beds in Rae Bareli, Kanpur, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot will also be constructed, stated the press release.

On behalf of the Department of Women and Child Development, a proposal was sent to the Uttar Pradesh government to build new children’s homes and shelters, on which the government has given its approval.

Brijendra Singh Niranjan, deputy director, women and child department, said, “The problem of capacity would be solved with the construction of new children’s homes, women shelters and government observation homes in the state.”

He said, “It is our responsibility to provide shelter with better facilities to orphan children and make them responsible and self-dependent.”