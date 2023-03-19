State may continue to experience rain for 3 more days

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness overcast skies and brief rains even on Sunday. The weather department has said the state might continue to experience rain under the impact of western disturbances till March 21. A family enjoys a day out at Lucknow’s Marine Drive as the weather took a pleasant turn on Friday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Weathermen also said thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, and hailstorm are likely at isolated places across the state.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state capital dropped to 26.9 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees below normal. Lucknow is also expected to experience cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 27 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state experienced rain on Saturday. Meerut experienced 15.3 mm rainfall, Muzaffarnagar 9.0 mm, Churk 6.4 mm, Hardoi 6.2 mm, Kanpur 5.6 mm and Shahjhanpur 4 mm.