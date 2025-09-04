Statement on Sikhs at US event: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s petition

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s petition challenging the decision of the Varanasi MP-MLA court that had directed the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate to hear afresh an application seeking the registration of an FIR against the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha for his alleged statement on Sikhs made during a visit to the United States in 2024. Rahul Gandhi (FILE PHOTO)

The high court directed “till the delivery of judgment, learned magistrate shall not proceed any further with the matter pursuant to the impugned order dated 21.07.2025.”

This order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain after hearing counsel for the parties concerned.

Senior advocate GS Chaturvedi, assisted by advocate Alok Ranjan Mishra, appeared for Rahul Gandhi while additional advocate general Manish Goyal appeared for the state government while advocate Satendra Kumar Tripathi appeared for Nageshwar Mishra.

During a programme in America, Rahul Gandhi had allegedly said that the environment in India is not good for Sikhs. There was a protest against his statement, calling it provocative and divisive in the society.

Varanasi resident Nageshwar Mishra had initially tried to register the FIR against this statement at Sarnath police station of Varanasi, but when he did not succeed, he filed an application before a Varanasi court.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) dismissed his application on November 28, 2024,

saying that the matter is related to the speech given in America and it is outside his jurisdiction.

After this, Nageshwar Mishra filed a revision petition in the sessions court (MP-MLA court), which on July 21, 2025 directed the ACJM to hear the matter afresh.

Thereafter Rahul Gandhi filed this revision petition in the high court against this decision. It was argued that the order of the Varanasi court was wrong, illegal and without jurisdiction.