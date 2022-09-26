Home / Cities / Lucknow News / STF nabs PFI member Abdul Majid in Lucknow, 11th from U.P.

STF nabs PFI member Abdul Majid in Lucknow, 11th from U.P.

Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:49 PM IST

The arrest was part of the ongoing nationwide crackdown on the PFI by the National Investigation Agency

According to the STF, Majid was arrested when he was trying to board a bus and flee the state capital. (For Representation)
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Abdul Majid of the Popular Front of India (PFI) from Vibhuti Khand bus station in the state capital on Monday morning.

The arrest was part of the ongoing nationwide crackdown on the PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to the STF, Majid was arrested when he was trying to board a bus and flee the state capital.

Cops recovered some electronic gadgets from Majid and ISIS literature. He is a close associate of Mohammad Wasim of the PFI. Wasim Ahmad was arrested from his house in Indira Nagar area of the state capital on September 22 in a raid carried out by the NIA, enforcement directorate and local police.

Since the raids began on September 22, a total of 11 PFI members have been arrested from various locations across the state. On September 22, the NIA launched multiple raids across 15 states in a massive crackdown on suspected terror-funding activities involving the PFI.

A total of 45 people, including PFI chairman OMA Salam, were arrested, on day one of the raids from across the country. The UP ATS on September 24 had arrested six members and functionaries of the PFI from Meerut and Varanasi.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 121-A (waging war against the country), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and others. Section 13 of the UAPA was also invoked against them, officials said.

