Still waiting for cabinet re-entry, Rajbhar plans OBC quota movement

Even as the wait for his re-induction into the Yogi ministry has been getting longer, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar plans to launch a statewide movement on implementation of recommendations of the social justice committee and the Justice G Rohini Commission report on reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Rajbhar had planned to visit New Delhi to meet Shah and Nadda on November 7 but it was postponed due to the festive season. (HT FILE)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at the party headquarters in New Delhi on November 1 had led to speculation about the much-awaited expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry before Diwali and the induction of Rajbhar and SP rebel Dara Singh Chauhan, who enjoys influence among the OBCs in East UP.

Talking to HT on Friday, Rajbhar said there was no message from the BJP leadership about the cabinet expansion or his induction in the ministry.

“The top BJP leaders (had earlier) promised that I will be inducted into the ministry after the SBSP broke its alliance with the Samajwadi Party in July last year. The SBSP is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and we are hopeful of seat-sharing in the 2024 Lok Sabha election as well,” he said.

Rajbhar had planned to visit New Delhi to meet Shah and Nadda on November 7 but it was postponed due to the festive season. The meeting may now be held after the Chhath festival, he said.

A meeting of SBSP leaders will be held after the festive seasons to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Besides strengthening the organisation, the SBSP will launch a movement on various issues to mobilise the party cadre.

It will seek implementation of recommendations of the social justice committee and Justice Rohini Commission.

The SBSP will also seek inclusion of the Rajbhar community in the Scheduled Caste list and press for complete prohibition in the state, he said.

He described the increase in caste-based quota from 50% to the 65% by Bihar government as a political gimmick of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“If the Bihar government was serious about increasing reservation, then it should have implemented it in the recent teachers’ recruitment examination,” he said.

An SBSP leader said the cabinet expansion may take place after results of the assembly elections in five states are declared on December 3.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!