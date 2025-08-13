Stray dog menace issue raised in UP Vidhan Parishad

After the Supreme Court’s order on Monday to pick of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, BJP lawmakers raised the issue in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday. It was said that due to the increasing number of stray dogs, their aggression has also increased. (For Representation)

BJP MLCs Dinesh Kumar Goyal and Vijay Bahadur Pathak said in a notice, “The terror of stray dogs is increasing continuously in Uttar Pradesh. People are forced to live in the shadow of terror due to the attacks of stray dogs.”

The notice further read, “Children and the elderly are afraid of leaving their homes. Municipal bodies and the health department are failing to deal with this complex problem. The efforts of the officials to deal with the problem are not effective. Residential societies in metropolitan cities are considered safe from the point of view of people living in them. Now the same residential societies have become the habitat of stray dogs.”

“Due to the increasing number of stray dogs, their aggression has also increased. The lives of people, especially children and the elderly, have become miserable due to stray dogs’ attacks. The sterilization campaign has also not been done effectively in the state. The main reason for the increase in the population of stray dogs is legal restrictions, they can only be sterilised,” read the notice by the BJP MLCs.

Speaking on the issue, BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, “As per information and data sourced by me locally, in 2024, there have been 60,000 dog bite incidents in Meerut, 61,000 in Amroha, 49,000 in Moradabad, 48,000 in Pilibhit and 43,000 in Ballia.”

“As per data sourced from three big hospitals of Lucknow, i.e. Balrampur, Civil and Lok Bandhu, in June, more than 4,000 people were given injections after dog bites. More than 30 percent of them are children. Our notice on the issue has been forwarded to the government for further action,” said the BJP lawmaker.