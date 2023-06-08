Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow’s Meha brings home all-India hackathon accolades

Lucknow’s Meha brings home all-India hackathon accolades

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 08, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Shukla and her two teammates (from different institutions) were just one team among 1 lakh other teams participating from all over India

Twenty-one-year-old Meha Shukla, a student of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, was placed first in her category in a country-wide competitive hackathon.

Meha Shukla (Sourced)
Meha Shukla (Sourced)

The Namma Yatri Hackathon hosted by Juspay, was held in Bengaluru, and Shukla and her two teammates (from different institutions) were just one team among 1 lakh other teams participating from all over India.

It was an open initiative to encourage building innovative solutions to solve mobility issues and it brought together both professionals and freelancers. “The competition was fierce, with teams from all corners of the nation, each vying to develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world challenges…It not only recognised our dedication and hard work, but also highlighted the remarkable talent and potential that exists within our educational institutions,” said Shukla of her experience at the hackathon.

“It was so great to interact with and work against so many people who all take the same level of interest in technology as me.”

The team of three worked on their code for a little less than a year before submitting it on May 30 - a solution for the infamous traffic congestions of Bengaluru, something Shukla was familiar with as she was doing an internship in the city at the time.

The trio were placed first in the ‘Open Bengaluru Issues track’, winning a cash prize of 50,000. Shukla has previously taken part in nine national and international hackathons and won a few as well.

“I have always taken an interest in technology, and these competitions help me gain experience as well as exposure,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
innovation student technology + 1 more
innovation student technology
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out