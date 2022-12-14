Students demand arrest of two youths booked for hurting religious sentiments

Student groups in Aligarh demanded the arrest of two AMU students who were booked for outraging religious sentiments during protests on the campus on December 6.

Tuesday’s protests took place at DS College in the city, during which the students argued with the police to arrest the two students. Similar protests were held on Monday as well.

Also, local BJP leaders also demanded action against the two AMU students on Tuesday.

It might be recalled that a case was registered against two students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through their statements, banners and posters on the university campus in violation of the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on December 6—the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya.

“A video had gone viral, and prohibitory orders in effect in the city were violated. As such, the two AMU students were booked,” said Aligarh SP (city) Kuldeep Gunawat.

The case against the students, Salman Gauri and Fareed, was registered on December 10 under sections 188 (disobedience of prohibitory orders), 505 (statement conducing public mischief), 295-A (act to outrage religious sentiments), 298 (uttering objectionable words) of the Indian Penal Code, the cop added.