Students release charter of demands ahead of 2024 general elections

Members of Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on Friday raised their voice against the Union government and highlighted their demands of rejecting the National Education Policy 2020. Students releasing the charter of demands. (HT Photo)

Members of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Ambedkar University Dalit Students Union (AUDSU), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a joint press conference and released a ‘Students’ Charter of Demands’ ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Abhishek Nandana, unit president of SFI BBAU raised the issue of fee hike across varsities, and demanded student representatives in disciplinary committees, implementation of gender sensitization committee against sexual harassment (GSCASH), and 24/7 access of library services to the female students.

Addressing the press conference, Divyansh Shukla from NSUI expressed concern over an unforgivable act that took place inside the BHU campus and the links of the accused/culprits to the ruling party were brought to light.

Shashank Anriudh of AISA raised question over security of women students, students belonging to SC & ST communities and minority community students.

Dheeraj Kanaujia representing the AUDSU talked about the declining trends of campus democracy. The need for safeguarding campuses as the avenues for student struggles was shared jointly by the Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha BBAU.

The Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha BBAU assured that similar joint fronts under the banner of Sanyukt Chhatra Morcha in universities and colleges across the state will be formed and similar charters with the demands of the students will be raised from campuses across the state.

Responding to the questions by the press, the students highlighted the campaign plans laid out for the upcoming elections with signature campaigns, leaflet distributions, conventions and marches on the campus and around the city.