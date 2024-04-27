Study Hall initiative: Nukkad natak raises awareness for an equal, just society

As part of India’s Daughters Campaign (IDC), an annual girls’ empowerment initiative by the Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) aimed at raising awareness about violence against women, a ‘Nukkad Natak’ (street play) was performed at Shalimar Gateway Mall on Saturday, challenging gender roles and advocating for change. A ‘Nukkad Natak’ was performed at Shalimar Gateway Mall on Saturday, challenging gender roles and advocating for change. (HT Photo)

Uplabdhi, a class 10 student at Study Hall, said, “We are raising awareness through plays to challenge gender stereotypes and build an equal and just society where everyone can thrive.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The street play highlighted the importance of sharing responsibilities at home to foster a more equal and just society. More than 150 people attended the event, and over 100 signed a pledge to end violence against women. The Nukkad Natak, a key component of the IDC, seeks to dismantle gender stereotypes and encourage people to rethink their attitudes toward gender-based discrimination.

“Achieving equality requires the active participation of boys and men,” said Priyanka Saxena, Program Manager of IDC at SHEF. “Through this year’s campaign, we aim to mobilize and educate boys and men to become advocates for gender justice.”

Bhartendu, a teacher at Study Hall, commented, “With India’s Daughters Campaign, we are raising awareness about violence against women and the urgent need to take action against it. We must educate men and boys to build gender awareness and sensitivity to bring about change.”