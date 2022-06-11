Sub inspector, aide booked for rape, blackmailing ADGC
A case of gangrape, blackmailing and threatening has been registered against a sub inspector (S-I) and his aide on the complaint of an additional district government counsel (ADGC) here on Friday, police said.
“The case has been registered against S-I Ajay Sharma and his aide on the complaint of ADGC. The S-I is currently posted in Ghaziabad and further action would be taken on the basis of investigation,” said SP (city) Vineet Bhatnagar.
The SP said in her complaint, the ADGC said she was living alone in the city after separation from her husband and came in contact with Sharma when he was posted in Kankerkhera police station of the city around a year back.
Later, when the SI was transferred to Lisari Gate police station he called her to Pilokhri police chowki for some work.
The AGDC in her complaint said Sharma was present there along with one of his friends. There she was offered some intoxicant laced cold drink and allegedly gangraped.
“The SI also filmed the act and threatened to make the photographs viral. He then continued to exploit her sexually over the year and even forced her to terminate her pregnancy. The SI had also allegedly promised to marry her but later went back on his words,” Bhatnagar said.
