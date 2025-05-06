Sugar mills delaying payments to farmers will face strict action: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the command area allotted to sugar mills for sugarcane procurement must be determined based on their record of timely payments to farmers. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests, he emphasised that mills delaying or evading payments would face strict action. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The CM issued these directives during Monday’s review meeting of the sugar industry and sugarcane development department. The meeting featured a departmental presentation covering sugarcane payment status, productivity, infrastructure, employment, and future plans.

To enhance sugarcane productivity, the CM stressed timely availability of improved seed varieties to farmers. He urged collaborative efforts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), sugar mills, and sugarcane committees. He also called for regular field visits by mill representatives and officials, continuous engagement with farmers, and active participation of ministers in farmer seminars. He underscored the need to strengthen sugarcane committees further.

Highlighting operational improvements, the CM instructed that the current working days of 142 be increased to 155. He also called for a comprehensive review of cooperative and federation sugar mills, including their production capacity and workforce qualifications.

A detailed review of sugarcane payment status revealed that during the current government’s tenure, ₹2.85 lakh crore has been paid to farmers— ₹72,474 crore more than the ₹2.13 lakh crore paid between 1995 and 2017. For the 2024-25 season, out of the ₹34,466.22 crore, ₹28,873.55 crore (83.8%) had been disbursed as of May 2. CM Yogi directed officials to streamline the payment process further to ensure prompt and complete disbursement to all farmers.

Regarding regional expansion, it was reported that the sugarcane cultivation area grew from 20.54 lakh hectares in 2016-17 to 29.51 lakh hectares in 2024-25. During the same period, productivity rose from 72.38 tonnes/hectare to 84.10 tonnes/hectare.

The CM said “With strategic planning, Uttar Pradesh’s production and productivity could double.” He emphasized transparency, timeliness, and technology-driven innovations as the government’s priorities for empowering sugarcane farmers.

The meeting also revealed that 122 sugar mills, 236 Khandsari units, 8,707 Kolhu units, 65 cogen units, and 44 distilleries operate across 45 districts in the state, collectively providing direct employment to 9.81 lakh individuals.

On the ethanol front, 150.39 crore liters were produced by 102 active distilleries in 2023-24. Additionally, private investments worth ₹6,771.87 crores are facilitating the establishment of new units with an added capacity of 105.65 crore litres. CM Yogi hailed ethanol production as crucial for energy security, increasing farmers’ income, and directed speedy implementation of policies to enhance ethanol’s share in the fuel mix.