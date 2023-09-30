Sultanpur doc murder: Various parties unitedly seek stern action against main accused

Brahmin leaders from various political parties gathered at Tikunia Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district on Saturday to unanimously condemn the ghastly murder of a Sultanpur doctor Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari, 56, recently in which a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajai Narain Singh is the prime accused. Local BJP leader of Sultanpur Ajai Narain Singh is the prime accused in the murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari. (For Representation)

Dr Tiwari, who was posted at Jaisinghpur community health centre, died after allegedly being thrashed by Ajay Narain Singh and a few others in Kotwali area of Sultanpur on September 23.

The all-party leaders, including those from the ruling party, urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to initiate stern action the prime accused who is on the run. The occasion was a condolence meet organised by Brahmin Chetna Manch.

“Apart from seeking stern action against the accused, we have sought social boycott of the accused and his family as no kshatriya would ever kill a Brahmin. This is also part of a resolution unanimously adopted by the Manch,” said BJP leader Ram Chandra Mishra who is among the signatories to the resolution.

Ajai Narain Singh’s cousin Chandan is district BJP youth wing chief while his uncle Girish Narain Singh alias Babban is former Sultanpur district chief of the BJP. Singh’s father and other relatives too have had a political connection.

On Friday, senior BJP leader from west U.P. Sunil Bharala wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, comparing the main accused with slain mafia Atiq Ahmed and sought ‘bulldozer action’ on his properties.

On Saturday, more BJP leaders joined the demand. They included former minister Jai Narain Tiwari, senior BJP leader Mahima Shankar Dwivedi former lawmaker Devmani Dwivedi, who had also met Yogi to seek action against the BJP leader.

These leaders were supported by those from other parties including Sandeep Tiwari alias Pintu, a senior Congress leader of the district, Shiv Sena leader and former lawmaker Pawan Pandey, former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Santosh Pandey and senior BSP leader from Sultanpur Dr DS Mishra.

“The fact that he is a BJP leader shouldn’t matter and action that the Yogi Adityanath government has taken against criminals should be initiated in this case too,” these leaders said. Although Jagdish Narain Singh, the father of the prime accused and a co-accused in the case, has been arrested, the main accused, who allegedly tortured the doctor over a piece of land purchased by the doctor, is still at large.

A reward of ₹50,000 has been announced by the police on his arrest and two of his bikes have been seized from his uncle Girish Narain Singh’s house. A local resident Dinesh Kumar said that a large crowd gathered at Tikunia park. Along with politicians, there were several seers too who responded favourably to the call given by Brahmin Chetna Manch.

“The local district administration and police officials visited the kin of the deceased on Friday to apprise them of the action taken so far. The officials also ensured that boundary wall around the land purchased by the deceased should be raised on priority,” Kumar said.

Earlier on Friday, a BJP delegation from Sultanpur, including Sultanpur’s Lambhua MLA Sita Ram Verma and Sultanpur Sadar MLA Raj Babu Upadhyaya, BJP leader Ram Chandra Mishra along with the deceased doctor’s brother Radhey Raman Tiwari met the CM in Lucknow and sought stern action against the culprits in the matter.

The doctor’s postmortem report had revealed that he died due to multiple injuries that included suffered five fractures in his hand and leg. Besides, a deep injury on the feet, apparently due to assailants using a drill machine to inflict injury and pain, was spotted. The accused were allegedly upset with the doctor for seeking possession of his land.

