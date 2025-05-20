Suresh Khanna pulls up LMC officials over choked drains, encroachments

Despite spending nearly ₹12 crore on their cleaning this year, several drains in the city were found to be choked and overflowing. Suresh Khanna, the minister in-charge of Lucknow district, made several such observations and pulled up officials during his inspection of the city on Monday. Lucknow district in-charge minister Suresh Khanna during his inspection of the city on Monday. (HT)

Khanna, who also holds the finance portfolio, inspected Narhi (Zone 1), Ahmednagar in Sarojini Nagar-II (Zone 5) and Ram Gali in Natkheda of Guru Nanak Ward and Saraswatipuram Colony in Sharda Nagar Ward (Zone 8). At every stop, he was said to have found overflowing drains, garbage spilled on roads, construction debris lying unattended, and encroachments blocking drain paths. He reprimanded LMC officials and ordered strict action against their negligence.

Taking serious note of the situation, Khanna directed the municipal commissioner to deduct two days’ salary of zonal officer Rajesh Verma (Zone 1) and the sanitation inspector of Zone 5. He also instructed that drains be cleared of all encroachments at any cost and notices be issued to plot owners to construct boundary walls to prevent garbage dumping.

In Narhi, Khanna pointed out that stairs built on the street adjoining the main road were obstructing movement, and open plots had turned into dumping grounds. He gave officials one week to resolve these issues.

In Sharda Nagar Ward II, locals informed him about encroachment on a pond and municipal corporation land. Khanna ordered that the land be vacated, notices be served on encroachers, and proper barricading done. He gave a month’s time for the issue to be fully resolved.

In Sarojini Nagar Ward II, drain water was seen flowing onto the roads. While officials claimed that approval for construction had been granted, Khanna asked them to find an interim solution until the drain is built. In Guru Nanak Ward, residents complained that only 30% of drains were connected to the sewer line. The minister also took note of contaminated drinking water in the area and directed GM Jalkal to lay new pipelines urgently.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, additional municipal commissioners Arvind Kumar Rao and Lalit Kumar, and other LMC officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.