Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suresh Khanna to lead GoM on natural calamity cess

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 13, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The GoM will examine the Constitutional and legal feasibility for levy of a special cess by states for revenue mobilisation in the case of natural calamity.

The GST Council has constituted a group of ministers (GoM) to recommend uniform policies for imposition of special cess in the case of natural disasters/calamities.

(File)
(File)

The GoM will examine the Constitutional and legal feasibility for levy of a special cess by states for revenue mobilisation in the case of natural calamity.

Uttar Pradesh minister for finance Suresh Khanna will lead the GoM as its convenor. The finance ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are members of the GoM.

The GoM will also examine and identify the framework to be used to classify an event as a natural calamity for the purpose of levying such special cess, examine whether the special cess should be restricted to some specific sectors. Other terms of reference of the GoM include whether the special cess should be levied on B2B supplies or B2C supplies only or both. The GoM has been asked to examine the rate structure, time and duration for which the cess should be levied. It will also examine whether levy of cess on SGST for special purpose will be in consonance of the objectives of the GST Act particularly One Nation One Tax. The GoM will suggest whether any alternate mechanism can be devised for helping the states in case of natural disasters without altering the basic structure of the GST.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On