Surge in PCS applications: Govt officers’ job remains ultimate aspiration for educated youth of Uttar Pradesh

Government officers’ jobs remain the ultimate aspiration for Uttar Pradesh’s educated youth going by the number of applications filed for the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS)-2026 examination. The fascination endures as the job combines employment security with responsibility, authority, social recognition and, for many families, the possibility of moving up the social ladder, according to experts. For PCS-2026, the preliminary examination is scheduled for December 6. The number of vacancies could also change depending on additional requisitions received by the commission from various departments. (FILE PHOTO)

A record 8.90 lakh candidates have applied for the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (PCS)-2026 examination against around 500 advertised posts, taking the competition to nearly 1,780 aspirants for every post, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) secretary Girijesh Kumar Tyagi said.

The number of applicants has jumped by 2.64 lakh, or 42.1%, in a single year, from 6,26,387 for PCS-2025, he added.

This is the sharpest year-on-year rise in applicant numbers for the past decade, according to the available UPPSC data.

The surge has come despite there being no large backlog of PCS vacancies. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission conducts the recruitment process regularly.

For PCS-2026, the preliminary examination is scheduled for December 6. The number of vacancies could also change depending on additional requisitions received by the commission from various departments.

For a large section of educated youth in the Hindi heartland, becoming a government administrative officer is about more than securing a salaried job. A PCS position brings job security and benefits along with administrative authority, social recognition and a sense of achievement that can also raise the perceived standing of an individual and the family.

The latest numbers underline how deeply this aspiration continues to run. Around 6.91 lakh candidates applied for PCS-2021, while the figure was 6.35 lakh in 2018. Applications stood at around 5.95 lakh in 2020, 5.45 lakh in 2019, 6.03 lakh in 2022, 5.65 lakh in 2023, 5.74 lakh in 2024 and 6.26 lakh in 2025 before touching the record 8.90 lakh this year.

SOCIAL MOBILITY FACTOR

For many families, therefore, preparing for PCS is not merely a career choice but is seen as a potential route to social mobility.

“A government officer’s job is not just associated with job security and a regular income but also great official authority, while the designation itself can alter how a family is perceived in its social circle and community. The wider attraction of government employment among Hindi-belt youth has also been documented, with stability, security and social status cited as important factors behind the preference,” said Dr Archana Singh, social scientist and associate professor at GB Pant Social Science Institute.

She said the prospect of achieving rapid social mobility through a single competitive examination, along with the attraction of authority and status, draws large numbers of educated youth towards government services.

FAMILY EXPECTATIONS

Dr Rajkumar Rai, psychologist at the Prayagraj-headquartered Bureau of Psychology, UP, said career aspirations among young people are closely intertwined with family and social expectations.

“For many young people, a government position is not viewed simply as employment. It represents stability, recognition and a sense of achievement, and this can influence how they see themselves as well as how they believe their family will be viewed by others,” he said.

Rai added that such expectations can also intensify the pressure surrounding competitive examinations.

“When an examination becomes linked with family expectations and social prestige, the preparation can acquire an emotional significance far beyond the examination itself. Young people need to keep their career goals realistic and seek guidance so that competition does not turn into excessive stress,” he said.

The Bureau of Psychology, UP in Prayagraj, a state-run institution providing psychological testing, educational guidance and counselling, has been dealing with career-related concerns among young people.

The continuing rise in applications, even as PCS recruitment is being conducted regularly, indicates that the growth in the number of aspirants cannot be explained simply by accumulated vacancies.

The PCS-2025 recruitment process has already moved to the interview stage. The UPPSC declared the main examination result on Thursday, with 2,297 candidates qualifying for interviews for 812 posts.