Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that promoting ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous goods) is essential to prevent money from being diverted to religious conversion and terrorism. He urged people to adopt and gift swadeshi products during festivals to ensure that domestic resources strengthen the local economy and support artisans and workers. The chief minister was in Aligarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 186 development projects worth ₹ 958 crore. (Sourced)

“If we do not promote swadeshi, our money will go to foreign nations and might be used for activities like religious conversion or terrorism,” he claimed while addressing a public event at Numaish Maidan in Aligarh ahead of Rakshabandhan. “One way to avoid such consequences is to encourage swadeshi gifts on the occasion of festivals.”

The CM was in Aligarh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 186 development projects worth ₹958 crore. He distributed keys, certificates, and tablets under various welfare schemes, calling them a Rakshabandhan gift to the residents of Aligarh. The projects include works related to drinking water, a forensic lab, railway line expansion, and new degree colleges.

He said the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme plays a key role in the swadeshi movement and has been supporting local manufacturers and artisans across Uttar Pradesh. “ODOP ensures that our money circulates within the country and boosts per capita income,” he said.

Referring to Aligarh’s traditional lock and hardware industry promoted under ODOP, the CM said that these products are now reaching international markets. He also pointed out that districts such as Moradabad, Firozabad, Bhadohi, and Meerut have seen economic growth through the scheme.

Adityanath praised the Indian Army for the recent ‘Operation Sindoor’ and said that the BrahMos missiles and drones used during the operation are giving Aligarh a new identity. He reiterated that the defence corridor launched in Aligarh in 2018 will continue to scale new heights.

He said the newly constructed university, named after freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh will have a formal opening soon. He also remembered former chief minister Kalyan Singh for his contribution to the development of Aligarh.

Calling for greater public participation in national efforts, CM Yogi urged people to hoist the national flag at their homes and workplaces on Independence Day. He appealed to citizens to give importance to cleanliness and avoid the use of single-use plastic.

Adityanath said law and order in Uttar Pradesh has improved since 2017, claiming that incidents of riots have declined and governance has strengthened. He said that 1,344 youths from Aligarh had recently been selected for jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Police and added that 30,000 more posts will be filled in the upcoming recruitment drive.