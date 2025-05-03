Swiss technology to monitor Ganga Expressway’s quality and comfort

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland to make the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway world class. The pact has been signed to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort, officials said. The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an agreement with ETH Zurich University and RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland. (For representation)

According to the government, this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the Ganga Expressway, it will be used on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway too.

“The Swiss technology is being used to ensure the riding quality and comfort of the Ganga Expressway,” said Shrihari Pratap Shahi, additional CEO of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

“A vehicle, equipped with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors (four for quality and three for comfort), is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle collects data on the road surface, comfort level, and elevation variations, which can be viewed in real-time through online graphs,” Shahi added.

The government has collaborated with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG to implement this system.

The sensor-based devices and data collection equipment conduct real-time analysis of road quality. This technology can instantly identify which parts of the road do not meet the required standards. Addressing such issues during construction reduces future maintenance costs and challenges, the government said.

Till date, road quality checks were done after construction was completed, making it difficult to fix manufacturing defects. With the Swiss technology now in use, the quality and comfort of the road is being monitored during the construction phase itself. The sensors measure ups and downs and the comfort level of the road, allowing immediate corrective action, wherever necessary.

After the successful implementation on the Ganga Expressway, the UPEIDA plans to introduce this technology on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway as well. This 91.35-kilometre-long expressway will connect Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.