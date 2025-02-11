‘Symbol of India’s rich heritage’: President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam

: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, and said the huge gathering of faith and belief at the Mahakumbh is a living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. President Droupadi Murmu performs rituals after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday (AP)

Before her ritual bathing, President Murmu offered flowers and a coconut to the holy rivers and paid obeisance to Lord Surya by performing ‘arghya’. She took multiple dips while praying to the sacred rivers amid Vedic recitations.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the President.

Concluding the ceremony, she performed ‘aarti’ to the three sacred rivers at the confluence site. The Tirtha Purohit present there welcomed her by tying a ‘kalawa’ on her wrist.

Later, the President accompanied by the UP CM also paid obeisance at the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman temples.

Later in a post on X, she said, “Today, I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.” The president said the Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

“This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone’s life,” she added.

She also visited Yamuna Complex in Sector 3 of Tent City before heading to Digital Experience Centre where detailed information about Mahakumbh Mela is provided. The President then headed back to Arail Ghat directly via Kilaghat and reached DPS Helipad to head to Prayagraj airport from where she boarded her special flight for Delhi.

Earlier, the governor and the chief minister warmly welcomed the President on her arrival in Prayagraj airport. From there, the President proceeded to Arail Ghat, where she boarded a cruise to reach the Triveni Sangam. During her tour, she also fed migratory birds. {With PTI inputs}