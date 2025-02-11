Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Symbol of India’s rich heritage’: President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Feb 11, 2025 06:42 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu bathed at Triveni Sangam, praising the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of India's cultural heritage and unity, and prayed for peace.

: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, and said the huge gathering of faith and belief at the Mahakumbh is a living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu performs rituals after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday (AP)
President Droupadi Murmu performs rituals after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Monday (AP)

Before her ritual bathing, President Murmu offered flowers and a coconut to the holy rivers and paid obeisance to Lord Surya by performing ‘arghya’. She took multiple dips while praying to the sacred rivers amid Vedic recitations.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the President.

Concluding the ceremony, she performed ‘aarti’ to the three sacred rivers at the confluence site. The Tirtha Purohit present there welcomed her by tying a ‘kalawa’ on her wrist.

Later, the President accompanied by the UP CM also paid obeisance at the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman temples.

Later in a post on X, she said, “Today, I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.” The president said the Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

“This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone’s life,” she added.

She also visited Yamuna Complex in Sector 3 of Tent City before heading to Digital Experience Centre where detailed information about Mahakumbh Mela is provided. The President then headed back to Arail Ghat directly via Kilaghat and reached DPS Helipad to head to Prayagraj airport from where she boarded her special flight for Delhi.

Earlier, the governor and the chief minister warmly welcomed the President on her arrival in Prayagraj airport. From there, the President proceeded to Arail Ghat, where she boarded a cruise to reach the Triveni Sangam. During her tour, she also fed migratory birds. {With PTI inputs}

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On