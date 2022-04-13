Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow's Karamat girls' college

Tablets, smartphones were distributed under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government.
749 smartphones (including 11 tablets) were distributed. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Karamat Husain Muslim Girls’ PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government.

Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest.

The programme commenced with a welcome song followed by a felicitation of the chief guest.

College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education. The minister then presented tablets to final year MA students.

A total of 749 smartphones (including 11 tablets) were distributed. In the previous phase of the distribution, 265 smartphones were distributed in December 2021.

The minister then spoke at length about the efforts of the UP government to transform the state into a digitally literate society.

Manager of the college, Syed Naved Ahmad, expressed his appreciation for the vision and mission of the UP government to empower the youth of today.

The event was facilitated by Seema Aquil, the nodal officer of Digital Shakti Scheme.

