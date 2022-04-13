Tablets, smartphones distributed at Lucknow’s Karamat girls’ college
Karamat Husain Muslim Girls’ PG College organised a smartphone and tablet distribution ceremony on Wednesday in the College auditorium, under the aegis of the Digital Shakti scheme, an initiative of the UP government.
Satish Sharma, the minister of state for food and civil supplies in the UP government, was the chief guest.
The programme commenced with a welcome song followed by a felicitation of the chief guest.
College principal Saher Hussain addressed the gathering wherein she emphasised the transformative effects of digital gadgets in higher education. The minister then presented tablets to final year MA students.
A total of 749 smartphones (including 11 tablets) were distributed. In the previous phase of the distribution, 265 smartphones were distributed in December 2021.
The minister then spoke at length about the efforts of the UP government to transform the state into a digitally literate society.
Manager of the college, Syed Naved Ahmad, expressed his appreciation for the vision and mission of the UP government to empower the youth of today.
The event was facilitated by Seema Aquil, the nodal officer of Digital Shakti Scheme.
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
-
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
-
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics