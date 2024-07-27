Take dev work to public domain, Yogi tells public reps in last feedback meet

Lucknow: The extensive exercise undertaken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take feedback from public representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party’s below par performance in the recent Lok Sabha poll ended on Friday with the last meeting of the Lucknow Mandal. Yogi Adityanath advised the MLAs and MLCs to take the government’s development activities in public domain . (HT FILE)

For over 20 days, Adityanath met MPs, MLAs and MLCs division -wise, starting with Devipatan and Ayodhya divisions on July 7.

BJP leaders of the Lucknow Mandal met the CM on Friday, including MLAs Yogesh Shukla and Neeraj Bora. MLCs Lalji Nirmal, Santosh Singh, Mahendra Pratap Singh and others were also present in the meeting.

Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya did not attend the meeting with the chief minister as they were in New Delhi.

During these meetings, representatives shared their concerns and suggestions with the chief minister.

Adityanath advised them to take the government’s development activities in public domain and to maintain constant contact with beneficiaries of various schemes.

He also advised them to dispel all misconceptions being spread by the opposition. He said they should engage with youth and women’s organizations in their areas.

Yogi emphasized that they should inform youth about fair process of selection in government jobs without any bribes or discrimination based on caste, religion, or creed.

They were also advised to start preparing for the 2027 assembly elections, analyse voting pattern in the recent Lok Sabha elections in their areas and use that analysis to plan their strategies.

He also directed them to file written complaints if any official showed reluctance in implementing government welfare schemes, assuring that appropriate action would be taken.