Tapping youth talent key to showcasing India’s potential to world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the optimal utilisation of their talent would showcase the potential of India’s youth to the world.

The PM said this while virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela ceremony held in BHU to distribute job appointment letters to youngsters on Friday. As many as 106 youngsters were given appointment letters in Varanasi. These youths have been selected in various government departments such as the department of financial services, Airport Authority of India, CRPF, Railways, FCI, Postal Services, etc.

Referring to the Pratibha Setu portal, the PM said, “The hard work of candidates who reach the UPSC final list but do not get selected will no longer go to waste. Private and public institutions can invite, interview, and offer opportunities to these young people through this portalc

The PM said that for the past 11 years, the country has been moving forward with the resolve to build a developed India. “Youth empowerment is a priority for the BJP-NDA government. Today, job fairs have become a means to fulfil the dreams of the youth. Through these job fairs alone, more than 1.1 million appointment letters have been issued in the recent past. And these efforts are not limited to government jobs. We have also launched the “PM Vikasit Bharat Rojgar Yojana” across the country. Under this, the target is to provide employment to 35 million youth.

Union minister of State Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan inaugurated the ceremony held here. He said the newly appointed candidates will play an important role in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

He distributed appointment letters to the 106 people in Varanasi. Overall, more than 51,000 people were given appointment letters across the country.

Congratulating the successful candidates, Paswan said that this was not just an appointment letter, but an invitation to serve the nation.

Describing Kashi as a sacred land of knowledge, culture, and tradition, Paswan said that it was a matter of great pride for the youth of the country to be awarded appointment letters for service selection from this prestigious university founded by Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

In his address, he also praised the developmental work undertaken by the Prime Minister in Kashi.

BHU vice chancellor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, IIT BHU director Amit Patra, director of postal services (Varanasi Region) Preeti Agarwal, and home ministry deputy commandant Navneet Kumar were also present.