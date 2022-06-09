Teachers’ recruitment in U.P. govt-aided secondary schools begins

Application process for filling 3,539 vacant posts of trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and 624 vacant posts of lecturers (PGTs) in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh has started.

Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) has sought online applications from eligible candidates for TGT/PGT recruitment-2022 from June 9 to July 9.

The last date for online registration and fee submission is July 3 and 6 respectively. Duly filled forms will be accepted till July 9, said UPSESSB secretary Naval Kishore. He also advised the candidates to apply only after studying the instructions available on the official website of the board— https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/.

Applications will be accepted in online mode only. For the new recruitment, UPSESSB had sought information of existing vacancies of teaching posts online from December 3 to 20, 2021. Around 4500 vacant posts of TGT and 850 vacant posts of PGT were reported by respective district inspectors of Schools (DIoSs).

After the verification of vacant posts was done twice as per board’s latest decision to avoid future complications post undertaking the recruitment drive, the total count of vacant posts was finalised.

Before issuing the advertisement, the teachers who were appointed earlier but could not join due to some reasons were adjusted by the board. Only then the applications have been sought for the remaining 3,539 vacant posts of TGT and 624 vacant posts of PGT, said board officials. Earlier, on the orders of the Supreme Court, UPSESSB had completed the biggest recruitment in 2021 in mere six months.

Maximum posts in TGT Hindi, English

PRAYAGRAJ In TGT/PGT Recruitment-2022, there are 3,213 vacant posts in boys’ schools and 326 posts in girls’ schools while 549 posts of PGT in boys’ schools and 75 posts of PGT in girls’ schools are vacant.

In the 15 subjects of TGT, the maximum numbers of posts are in Hindi and English subjects if both girls’ and boys’ schools are taken together. After this, 540 teachers are to be selected in science and 533 in mathematics. Out of 18 subjects of PGT, maximum 85 vacant posts are of Hindi subject.