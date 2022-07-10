Teaching at four new U.P. govt degrees colleges from this session
The work of construction of four new government colleges has been completed in which teaching work will start from the academic session 2022-23. Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay gave this information at a press conference on Sunday.
“These four institutions are Government College, Pahi, Chitrakoot, Government College, Jakhaura, Lalitpur, Government College, Purva, Unnao and Government College, Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar,” he said while listing out 100-day achievement of the higher education department.
The minister said all the 172 government degree colleges across the state will be renovated for which the budgetary provision had been made by preparing an action plan by the department.
Upadhyay said a provision of ₹10 crore was available in the financial year 2022-23 for setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges and provision of ₹1 crore had been made for setting up e-content studio on the campus of directorate of higher education.
“Labs of 36 government colleges are to be upgraded for which a budgetary provision of ₹1,051.01 lakh is available. For providing scientific and technical books in 111 government colleges, there is a provision of ₹203 lakh,” he said.
The minister said approval had been given for upgradation of sports infrastructure in 172 government colleges. The approval for online Sanskrit training by Sampurnanand Sanskrit University had also been given for which sum of ₹116.50 lakh had been approved.
One hundred seventy professors have been promoted in government colleges and 422 associate professors have been made professors in aided-government colleges. “To make the process of setting up private universities simpler and transparent, the application process has been made completely online,” Upadhyay said.
IILM University, Greater Noida has been given the university status. Two more private universities-- Metro University, Greater Noida and KM (Krishna Mohan) University, Mathura--will come up soon after approval from the cabinet. Incubator has been established in three state universities namely Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rohilkhand University, Bareilly and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur.
-
More trouble for Shiv Sena: After legislators, its MPs may jump ship
After a division in the legislature party that saw 40 legislators, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form government, the threat of a similar split looms large over Shiv Sena in parliament as its MPs seek a patch-up with their erstwhile saffron partner. It has three Rajya Sabha members. A second-term MP from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, Sadashiv Lokhande was elected as a Sena candidate to parliament in 2014 and 2019.
-
All four sub-divisions in Maharashtra report normal or above normal rainfall
With good rains and active monsoon across Maharashtra, all four sub-divisions in the state have reported excess or normal rainfall. The deficit for Maharashtra is now reduced to excess rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to July 10, Maharashtra reported 14 per cent more than normal rainfall. Actual rainfall was 354.8 mm. Similarly, all four sub-divisions are also showing good rainfall. Konkan and Goa and Marthwada are exhibiting excess rainfall.
-
Construction work of 15 new govt industrial training institutes complete, says minister
The construction work of 15 new government industrial training institutes has been completed and their buildings are fully ready for inauguration, said Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent charge), vocational education and skill development on Sunday. In the ITI sector, Vishwakarma technological up-gradation programme was rolled out under which an ITI is to be established in each block.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence. During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.
-
Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region
The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises. Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged.
