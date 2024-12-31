Teams to be deployed outside parks, malls; traffic curbs to be in place

Director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar had sounded an alert and issued instructions for state police officials to take measures to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations, said senior police officials on Monday. The DGP issued strict instructions to the heads of all police commissionerates and district police to put in place proper security arrangements and traffic restrictions on December 31 and January 1 (Pawan Kumar)

The DGP issued strict instructions to the heads of all police commissionerates and district police to put in place proper security arrangements and traffic restrictions on December 31 and January 1 to keep a check on menace taking place in the garb of New Year revelry.

A press note shared by the DGP’s office stated that officials had been asked to identify the ‘hotspots’ or places frequented by revellers and ensure that no nuisance or misbehaviour with women took place under the garb of New Year celebrations.

The DGP directed intensification of vigilance and foot and police vehicle patrolling in markets and crowded places. Barriers should be set up to curb reckless driving by youngsters, and keep a check on driving under the influence cases, the officials were told.

The DGP said proper traffic plans should be chalked out in metro cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautambuddhanagar and Ghaziabad to ensure commuters don’t face any inconvenience on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

Proper arrangements should be made at temples and other religious spots as more people frequent there on New Year’s Day, the officials were told.

Also, the DGP issued special instructions to UP Police’s social media cell to intensify monitoring on social media platforms to curb the spreading of false information. He asked the officials concerned to ensure strict action against people involved in spreading misinformation.

Speaking about the plans to keep a check on revelry, Lucknow joint commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Amit Verma describing the plans said: “Personnel will be deployed at crowded locations such as markets, parks and malls. Our eyes will be on mischievous revellers... Police teams will also be deployed outside temples. Plans are afoot to ensure that there is no stampede-like situation. Police have also spoken to mall and hotel associations to manage the crowd. We will also run a campaign to curb drunk driving.”