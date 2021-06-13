Tech institutes should conduct online exams as per convenience: Yogi

Technical educational institutions should conduct online examinations as per their convenience, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with officials here on Sunday.

Hours later, secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar tweeted: “CMHelpline1076 is being used to call students to know about their online classes and availability of device to attend these classes.”

“Apart from this, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and technical education directorate have already reached out to more than 50,000 students to know any issue,” the tweet read.

When contacted, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said, “University will implement government order and it is getting ready to hold online examinations for all students. We will surely abide by the government order.”

Earlier on Saturday, Kumar announced that final year exams of engineering students of all technical universities and polytechnic institutes in the state will be held in third week of July while the exams of students of other classes (first, second and third years) will be held in the last week of July.

In the CM’s meeting with the officials, it was further decided that other higher educational institutes should declare the results by August 31 and start new academic session by September second week. It was also suggested that the students should be informed about the formula of promoting them without holding examination, an official said.

“Detailed guidelines will be issued by technical universities under broad framework given by the state government by Monday,” Alok Kumar had said in reply to a query raised by a student on twitter.

Engineering and polytechnic students are upset as according to them more than 50% syllabus is yet to be covered by teachers. They alleged that many of the private institutions were not taking online classes and hardly any lessons were taught from March end to June 10.

Some of the students also asked as to why the government was not promoting first year engineering and polytechnic students to next year as it did in case of students of higher educational institutes.