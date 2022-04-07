Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works

The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry.

Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing. Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15.

On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all ministries to prepare a plan that would be executed in the next 100 days.

Also present on the occasion, principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram apprised the minister about the ongoing projects in the tourism department and funds released for them.