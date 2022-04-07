Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
lucknow news

Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works

Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing
Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing (HT file)
Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing (HT file)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry.

Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing. Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15.

On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all ministries to prepare a plan that would be executed in the next 100 days.

Also present on the occasion, principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram apprised the minister about the ongoing projects in the tourism department and funds released for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Children seen enjoying with a puppeteer at a summer camp in the city. (HT PHOTO)

    Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw

    PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.

  • Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. The exhibition, which is open from April 8 to 10, has articles from 133 newspapers from across the country and world on display. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled 'Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata' of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan. This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition. The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.

  • Parents were allegedly manhandled by security guards at Euro school, Undri. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri

    PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.

  • After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. (Pic for representation)

    Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother

    KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.

  • The Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj. (HT File Photo)

    Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously

    A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out