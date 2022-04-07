Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry.
Presiding over a meeting, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh issued an order to constitute a technical wing. Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15.
On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all ministries to prepare a plan that would be executed in the next 100 days.
Also present on the occasion, principal secretary, tourism, Mukesh Meshram apprised the minister about the ongoing projects in the tourism department and funds released for them.
Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw
PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.
A unique exhibition of news coverage of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. To showcase how the world remembered Lata didi, Praveen Walimbe, editor of SwarPrathibha will be putting up a unique exhibitiona titled 'Deshodeshi Panopani - Lata Lata' of articles covering her demise. This exhibition will be held at Bal Gandharva Kala dalan. This will be a unique tribute and her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar will officiate the opening of this exhibition. The exhibition is open from 9 am to 8pm.
Education department initiates inquiry against Euro School Undri
PUNE The Pune deputy director of education department has started an inquiry regarding the recent manhandling issue with parents at Euro School in Undri . The action was taken as the education department received several complaints from the parents. A detailed report will be submitted to state education department over cancellation of school permission in the next eight days, said officials. We have not received any derecognition notice from the Department of Education.
Kanpur Dehat cops slap Goonda Act on harassment victim’s minor brother
KANPUR The Kanpur Dehat police slapped Goonda Act on the minor brother of a 17-year-old girl who consumed poison after months of alleged harassment by a youth in Rajpur town in Kanpur Dehat. After her suicide bid two days ago, the girl is battling for life at the LLR hospital in Kanpur. “He even threatened to lodge a counter-FIR against my daughter and other family members,” she said at the hospital.
Prisoners fasting: Behind bars but observing the faith…religiously
A large number of inmates of the Naini Central Jail are fasting during Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan. On the first day of Navratra, over 1,500 prisoners had fasted. At present, 516 prisoners, including women, are observing the nine-day Navratra fast, while 450 prisoners are fasting during the Holy Month of Ramzan. Of these, 516 prisoners are only taking fruits and have dedicated themselves to puja.
