 Teele Wali Masjid Waqf property, Sunni Central Waqf Board tells court - Hindustan Times
Teele Wali Masjid Waqf property, Sunni Central Waqf Board tells court

ByPawan Dixit
Mar 03, 2024 05:06 AM IST

In the case Nripendra Pandey vs Union of India, petitioner Nripendra Pandey has sought survey of the Teele Wali Masjid claiming it to be Lakshman Teela constructed by Lakshman, younger brother of Lord Ram.

Lucknow: The Sunni Central Waqf Board submitted an application in court on Saturday,claiming that the TeeleWali Masjid was a Waqf property and therefore this case must be transferred to the Waqf Tribunal for further hearing.

An application seeking survey of the Teele Wali Masjid by appointing court commissioner was first filed in 2013. (Pic for representation)

However, as the Sunni Central Waqf Board was not carrying certified copy of their contention to prove that TeeleWali Msjid was a Waqf property, it sought time from the court to submit relevant papers.

Allowing time to the applicant, the court of civil judge (junior division) Abhishek Gupta fixed March 15 as the date of hearing.

An application seeking survey of the Teele Wali Masjid by appointing court commissioner was first filed in 2013.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey, the petitioner who was appearing in person before the court, pointed out that this was a civil case and whether or not the mosque was a Waqf property would have no bearing on the case.

It may be pointed out that the petitioners have urged the court to allow survey of the mosque campus, especially the area that was annexed by the mosque committee in 2013 by erecting a boundary wall.

In another case related with the Teele Wali Masjid, the court of additional district judge on February 28 this year rejected revision petition of Muslim parties challenging a junior court’s order on maintainability of a civil suit seeking rights to offer prayer at Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir. It is said to be situated in the compound of the Teele Wali Masjid along river Gomti in the state capital.

Maulana Kari Sayyed Shah Fazlul Mannan had filed the Civil revision petition challenging the order passed on September 6, 2023 by civil judge (south) ordering that the suit of Hindu parties was maintainable.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey had filed the suit in court on February 15, 2023, seeking permission to offer prayers at the Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir.

    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

