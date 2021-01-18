Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and former IAS officer AK Sharma were among 10 BJP candidates who filed their nomination for the biennial polls to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday.
Besides them, an independent candidate, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, also filed his nomination for the coming elections, Returning Officer, B.B Dubey said.
Monday is the last day for the filing of nominations for 12 legislative council seats, which will fall vacant on January 30.
The scrutiny of papers will be held on January 19 and names can be withdrawn till January 21.
The polling is scheduled to take place on January 28 and the counting will be done an hour after the completion of the polls
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers were present during the filing of nominations.
Those who filed their nominations include state unit BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Govind Narayan Shukla, Salil Bishnoi, Ashwani Tyagi, Dharamveer Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary.
The BJP has aasserted that it will win 10 out of 12 seats. In the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 310 MLAs, SP 49, BSP 18, Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 9, Congress 7 and the SBSP 4.
There are three Independent MLAs while the RLD and the Nishad Party have one MLA each.
Of the 12 MLCs whose tenure is expiring, six are from the Samajwadi Party (SP). They include Ramesh Yadav, Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Sahab Singh Saini, Ramjatan Rajbhar and Virendra Singh.
The tenure of BSP's Pradeep Jatav and Dharamveer Ashok is also coming to an end. The term of Naseemudin Siddiqui, who left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Congress, is also coming to an end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import
- The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining health workers in UP to get Covid-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP
- All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj doctor defeated Covid 19 last year, now among 1st to get vaccine shot
- The 41-year-old doctor expressed complete faith in Covishield vaccine and said that all results have shown it to be an effective protection against the coronavirus and safe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow commissioner of police suspends 15 cops for dereliction of duty
- All 15 police personnel were suspended for remaining absent from their duty points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-IAS officer, close aide of PM Modi named BJP candidate for crucial UP polls
- A senior BJP leader said the party has some big plans for AK Sharma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat cadre IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma may be made minister in Yogi govt
- After the legislative council election, the UP Cabinet is likely to be expanded before the crucial 2022 Assembly election, said a BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held for raping, trafficking 15-yr-old in Lucknow
- The girl came to Lucknow from Nepal in search of a job two years ago before she was misled and trapped by the main accused who worked as a security guard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips in several places across UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat IAS officer's voluntary retirement creates buzz over role in UP politics
- The quick acceptance of his application for voluntary retirement has started a buzz in the BJP circles that Sharma may be sent to the Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fly anywhere in a seaplane: Yogi Adityanath has a vision for hometown Gorakhpur
- While currently nine domestic flights operate from Gorakhpur to all major cities of the country, an international flight from the newly-constructed Kushinagar airport will also commence soon, said the CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox