Textile, apparel parks to be set up in state name of Sant Kabir: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday announced that textile and apparel parks will be established in the name of Sant Kabir with the primary objective of skill development and generating employment for the youth in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

The CM was presiding over a high-level meeting convened to review the Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme here. He said Uttar Pradesh, with its rich heritage of handloom and textile products, has the potential to secure a strong position in the global textile market, projected to reach USD 2.3 trillion by 2030.

“This scheme, inspired by Sant Kabir’s ideals of labour, simplicity and self-reliance, will strike a balance between tradition and modernity while creating new opportunities for investment, production and employment,” Yogi said.

An official spokesman said Uttar Pradesh is among India’s top textile and apparel exporters. In 2023–24, the state exported goods worth USD 3.5 billion—9.6% of the country’s total textile exports. The sector contributes 1.5% to the state’s GDP and employs nearly 22 lakh people directly, with traditional clusters in Varanasi, Mau, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gorakhpur and Meerut playing a key role.

So far, 659 proposals have been received on the Investment Sarathi portal, requiring 1,642 acres of land. These proposals amount to ₹15,431 crore investment and are expected to generate around 1,01,768 jobs. Each park will cover a minimum of 50 acres and include a common effluent treatment plant along with facilities for ancillary industries such as buttons, zippers, packaging and warehousing.

The scheme will be implemented through the PPP model, or a designated nodal agency, with the government ensuring priority infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply.

Yogi directed officials to expedite land identification and development work to enable quick implementation. He also asked officials to engage directly with powerloom weavers to reduce their production costs, boost income and strengthen the traditional textile industry.

The CM said the state government is already providing subsidised electricity to weavers and should also explore solar energy integration. “Weavers are the symbol of hard work and tradition; their handmade fabric is recognised across the world. It is our duty to support them,” he said.

Yogi said the Sant Kabir Textile and Apparel Park Scheme would not only bring large-scale investments and jobs, but also establish Uttar Pradesh as a global hub in the textile and apparel sector.