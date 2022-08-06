That million-dollar smile can be yours, courtesy KGMU
The million-dollar smile of Bollywood stars that charms one and all will soon be available to people in Lucknow.
The King George’s Medical University’s conservative dentistry department is planning to introduce a smile-correction facility with cosmetic and aesthetic procedures at affordable cost. Such procedures cost over ₹10,000 per tooth and are available in select cities in the country.
“A large number of Bollywood actors get cosmetic treatment for their teeth. Veneers to laser gum contouring, they do it all to get that picture-perfect smile and we are working to make the same available to patients here, affordably undoubtedly,” said Prof AP Tikku, HoD, conservative dentistry and endodontics.
On Friday, the department conducted a workshop and hands-on training on the same for faculty members and the speaker was Dr Deepak Mehta, an expert in the field of aesthetic restorative dentistry.
“Composite Veneer and Angle build up is a treatment modality dealing with smile design and enhancing facial aesthetics. It is done with the help of high end equipment and that is why its cost is high in the private sector. The day-long workshop consisted of an interactive lecture, a live demonstration and hands-on training for composite veneers on dental tooth models,” said Prof Tikku. The event was inaugurated by Dr (Lt. Gen.) Bipin Puri, vice-chancellor, KGMU, and was attended by 150 participants.
The centre planned for the department will be named Aesthetic Dentistry Centre to provide facilities to the public in general at a very affordable cost, said organising secretary of the programme, Dr Ramesh Bharti.
People in Lucknow have also got veneer procedures done but by visiting centres in Mumbai or New Delhi and at high cost, said doctors.
-
Over 2 months after woman alleged she was molested on Delhi Metro, 2 held
Over two months after a 25-year-old journalist took to social media alleging molestation and abuse by two men aboard a Delhi Metro train, police said they have arrested both the men. On May 3, the woman had tweeted that a man touched her inappropriately while boarding the Metro, and when she confronted him, he abused her. The woman alleged that the man's friend then joined him in abusing her.
-
Consumer panel directs Wave Group to refund homebuyers
The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has asked the Wave Group's Wave Mega City Centre to refund the investment made by at least 34 homebuyers, who had bought flats in Amore housing project in Noida's Sector 32, which the developer failed to deliver even after seven years from the proposed date of hand over of the dwelling units.
-
Parents in jail, HC tells Delhi Police to get girl admitted to school
New Delhi: Education is the first step towards tackling social evils, especially poverty, inequality and discrimination, the Delhi high court has said while directing the city police to get an eight-year-old girl admitted to school since her parents were lodged in jail in a murder case since July 2021. The trial court had dismissed the interim bail plea opening that it cannot be termed as a compelling circumstance or intolerable grief.
-
Delhi: Two, including boxer, arrested in snatching cases
New Delhi: Two men, including a professional boxer, were arrested while a minor boy was apprehended in connection with two snatching cases that they committed within half an hour in southwest Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar near Najafgarh on August 1, police said on Friday. The victims were women in both the cases. While one woman lost her mobile phone, the handbag of the other woman was snatched by the bike-borne suspects, the police said.
-
LG raises water problem at consulate, DJB says no supply issue
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday expressed concerns over the alleged non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers, low pressure and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board “even to members of various diplomatic missions in the Capital”, officials in the LG office said; charges that the water authority refuted in an official report. Saxena also flagged a complaint from the Consulate of Montenegro on Twitter.
