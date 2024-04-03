These elections are about Modi ka parivar vs swarth ka parivar, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pitched the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha polls as zero tolerance for crime & corruption vs blatant corruption and swarth ka parivar (vested interests) vs Modi ka parivar (Modi family) contest, emphasising that only a strong government like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could ensure that the corrupt and the mafia were behind bars. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated with a flute during an event, in Pilibhit on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

He said this during his whirlwind tour of Pilibhit, Bareilly and Badaun - the three Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP changed sitting MPs – on Tuesday. Unlike Bareilly and Badaun where sitting MPs – Santosh Gangwar and Sanghmitra Maurya – were present, in Pilibhit BJP MP Varun Gandhi was conspicuous by his absence though his mother Maneka Gandhi had said in Sultanpur on Monday that he was down with high fever.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After being replaced with UP minister Jitin Prasada, Varun had issued an appeal to the people of Pilibhit, saying he would continue to serve the people there, if not as MP, then as “their son.” Maneka had also put to rest speculations on whether Varun would campaign for her in Sultanpur.

“He was never coming,” Maneka had replied to queries on Varun’s participation.

Adityanath, who praised Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar, stayed clear of making any pointed references to any individual in Pilibhit while choosing to talk about decline in criminal activities.

“This election is all about ‘nation first’ versus ‘family first’ and ‘law & order’ versus ‘mafia rule’. Whether it is SP or Congress, their party president can only be someone from a particular family. But in BJP, someone from an ordinary poor family like Narendra Modi can become the PM and dedicate his entire life to the country as he treats 140 crore people of India as his family,” he said.

“On one hand are those who distribute benefits of schemes by looking at faces, and on the other are those who believe in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (development for all). This election will be between ‘swarth ka parivar’ and ‘Modi ka parivar’.

“One refers to SP and Congress as family-oriented parties, but ‘Modi ka parivar’ comprises 140 crore Indians,” Yogi added.

“UP has seen a decline in criminal activities, providing a safer space for daughters and businessmen,” he said while referring to the successful management of curfews and ensuring continuation of events like Kanwar Yatra.

In Pilibhit, Adityanath also spoke of electric fencing that has been installed around farmers’ lands situated amid forests to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. “The state government has introduced compensation measures for farmers affected by wildlife conflicts,” he said.

Targeting the opposition, he said: “In their time, the criminals ruled, carried out bomb blasts. “Inke samay gundey jagah-jagah bam visphot karte the, lekin humne kaha ki Uttar Pradesh mein bambazi nahi, har har bam bam hoga (in their time, criminals called the shots but now under BJP, not bombs but chants of ‘bol bam of Kanwar Yatra’ prevail),” he added.

The CM also spoke of the January 22 Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya as a momentous occasion. “We need to unite for a new India under PM Modi’s leadership. He carried out those tasks which seemed impossible, including the ban on triple talaq, removal of Article 370, and the construction of Ram temple, where Lord Ram is now seated,” he said.

In Badaun, Adityanath said the Ganga Expressway would become the backbone of the economy.

“Ganga Expressway will bring lakhs of jobs and employment opportunities. It will enhance connectivity. After its construction, one can reach Prayagraj and Delhi from Budaun in just three hours. Industrial clusters will also be developed. This work cannot be done by people of SP or BSP,” Yogi said.

He praised Bareilly’s sitting MP Santosh Gangwar, noting his longstanding leadership in the district. “Under his guidance, various developments have taken place in Bareilly, benefiting both the state and the nation. Workers here have received and will continue to receive his blessings. Under Santosh Gangwar’s leadership, Bareilly aspires to secure victory for BJP candidates,” he added.