They used foreign-made pistol: Actor Disha Patani’s father says after shots fired at Bareilly home

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired DSP, recounted the terrifying night when his family’s home came under gunfire in Bareilly in the early hours of Friday. Actor Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Singh Patani speaks to the media. (PTI PHOTO)

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he described how the sudden attack left the entire household shaken and deeply concerned for their safety.

“At around 3 in the morning, I woke up to the sound of dogs barking. When I looked outside, I saw the attackers firing at our house. The pistol they used was foreign-made. Once the trigger was pressed, 10-15 rounds fired in quick succession. The bullets struck the opposite house like sparks flying from welding. We were extremely scared and immediately informed the police,” Jagdish Patani recalled.

At the time of the attack, the members of his family, including his wife Padma Patani, sister-in-law, nephew, and daughter Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, were present inside the home. No one was injured.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by gangs led by Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, known operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi network. The post circulating on social media alleged that the firing was carried out in retaliation to comments made about spiritual figures Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. It warned that this was “just a trailer” and further violence would follow.

When asked about the post, Jagdish Patani said, “I cannot comment on this right now. Social media posts are visible to everyone, and the police’s swift response has been commendable. SSP Anurag Arya and other officers immediately reached our home and assured us of their support.”

Concern was raised about the involvement of religious sentiments in the attack. Jagdish Patani strongly defended his family’s beliefs, saying, “Premanand is a revered figure for us. Our faith is rooted in Sanatan Dharma, and we offer respect and honour to such spiritual leaders. If someone misrepresented a post, it does not reflect our thoughts or those of our daughter. If anyone has been hurt, we express our sincere apologies.”

He further expressed his willingness to meet the spiritual leader and clear any misunderstanding if given the opportunity.

The retired DSP revealed that the family had not received any direct threats before the incident. “We occasionally receive minor messages on social media, but we never took them seriously. I never expected this to happen. I appeal to the government to ensure such incidents do not occur again. Strict action must be taken against the criminals,” he said.

Following the incident, Bareilly’s SSP Anurag Arya confirmed that forensic teams have been deployed to investigate the case. Based on the family’s complaint, a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 109 (attempt to murder) has been registered. Five teams, along with a special unit, are working on the matter. CCTV footage from the city is being reviewed, and cyber cells are verifying attackers’ social media accounts.

Primary investigation revealed that six rounds were fired. Shell casings were collected from the scene and the weapon is being examined to determine its origin. Police have assured the family and local residents that security has been reinforced and that the attackers will be caught soon.