Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Thick fog continues in Varanasi as mercury dips 3 degrees below normal

Thick fog continues in Varanasi as mercury dips 3 degrees below normal

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 12:40 AM IST

While the maximum temperature on the day was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, IMD said the extreme weather was due to cold waves in the northern states

As per the latest weather report, Kashi is likely to see mercury hover between 11 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Similar conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of days. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)
As per the latest weather report, Kashi is likely to see mercury hover between 11 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Similar conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of days. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Varanasi remained enveloped in dense fog, drastically reducing visibility, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, when the minimum temperature fell to 9 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, weathermen said.

Boatmen and people residing on the banks of the Ganga said never before had they experienced such weather conditions. “The fog’s intensity can be gauged from the fact that until 8 am we couldn’t see even the Ganga,” said Gopal Majhi, a boatman at Assi Ghat.

While the maximum temperature on the day was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the extreme weather was the fallout of cold waves in the northern states, under the impact of which dense fog was expected for the next three days.

As per the latest weather report, Kashi is likely to see mercury hover between 11 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Similar conditions are likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

The extreme weather may have brought down the temperature below normal, but pushed up the revenue of ‘chaiwalas’ here. Be it the traditional team shops or the roadside tea shops, all did brisk business.

Vijay Malya, the owner of a famous tea shop at Assi Ghat, said his business went up over the last two days and expected his daily profits to go further north in the near future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out