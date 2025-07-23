Thieves chop sandalwood tree on CSIR-NBRI campus, make off with trunk; FIR filed

LUCKNOW Three weeks after thieves chopped down a 50-year-old sandalwood tree and made off with wood worth lakhs from the official residence of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) vice-chancellor in Lucknow, a trunk of another sandalwood tree was stolen from the premises of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) on July 16, said police. The National Botanical Research Institute campus. (File Photo)

The incident occurred at the institute’s garden block where flower shows are organised and the area is open to walkers in the morning. Assistant commissioner of police (Hazratganj) Vikas Jaiswal said an FIR has been registered under BNS Section 303 (2) (theft) against unidentified persons and an investigation is underway.

NBRI is one of India’s premier research institutions under the ministry of science and technology with its lush green botanical garden situated at Rana Pratap Marg.

According to the institute authorities, the tree was small and only a few years old. Experts said retail prices of sandalwood range between ₹15,000–20,000 per kg in domestic markets, depending upon the quality and availability.

This is not the first time when such incidents have been reported from the well guarded campus in the posh locality. In 2017, at least five security personnel were guarding the premises when a gang chopped off a full-grown sandalwood tree during the intervening night of August 15 and 16. “Such incidents have happened multiple times in the past; many of them were reported and many of them were not,” said a scientist.

According to the complaint lodged by Hare Ram Kushwaha, controller of administration at CSIR-NBRI, the incident took place between 8pm and 8:40pm on July 16. Unidentified miscreants allegedly cut down a sandalwood tree and made off with a trunk measuring around 4.5 to 5 feet in length.

The theft came to light when Nem Singh, supervisor of the previous security agency, informed security in-charge Jyoti Tandon about the missing tree. At the time of the incident, security guard Ashu Khare, deployed by Ex-Servicemen Security Services, was on duty.

The complainant sought legal action under relevant provisions for theft of institutional property.

INSIDER ROLE SUSPECTED

During a subsequent inspection, a saw and a ladder were recovered from the spot, indicating that the culprits had used them to cut the tree, but the stolen sandalwood was missing. “The role of an insider is also suspected as the theft looked meticulously planned. Theives chose a rainy night when there were less people around and the garden was full of weeds to hide. Mobile locations of staff are also being traced to find if there was involvement of any internal staff,’’ said a source.

‘Thieves did recce as morning walkers’

According to the staff of the central institute, the thieves entered from the rear side of the garden which shares its common boundary with Shahnajaf Imambada. “The height of the wall is low and there are multiple houses on the backside...thieves chose to scale the wall and escaped,” said a scientist.

Another scientist said: “Walkers have free access to the garden in the morning...the culprits must have done proper recce in the daylight before executing the theft in the dark.”