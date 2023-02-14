Home / Cities / Lucknow News / This GITA uses AI to solve life issues!

Published on Feb 14, 2023

Seeking solution to life problems?Welcome then to modern GITA guidance, one that uses artificial intelligence

ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow

Those who visited the AI stall set up as part of the exhibition under the 1st digital economy working group meeting of G20 nations in Lucknow experienced so.

GITA is an acronym that means guidance, inspiration, transformation and action.

“The software has included all verses from the Bhagwad Gita that are used when someone asks a question. The answers are given using AI to help find solution to problems in life,” said Akash Goel of Tagbin, who had installed the AI technology.

After the user submits a question, the software responds to the query by bringing out the verse from the Bhagwad Gita.

“During his visit the chief minister spent some time at the virtual reality (VR) games platform,” said Goel. A special section ‘Lucknow VR Tour’ allowed visitors to witness picturesque city locations in minutes with a virtual experience that makes the user get a real feel.

The VR tour is based upon the video shoot done during past one week.

The AI avatar stall was much sought after by the students who appeared eager to know the avatar they resembled most or were closest to.

Another stall set up by the agriculture department was meant for those wanting to relish healthy food with a slice of modern garnishing “We are promoting millets but not just in its course meal style. Our stalls explain how could one make dishes such as Ragi (Finger Millet) Cake, Bajra (Pearl Millet) Toast, Jwar (Sorghum) muffins and chocolate. These dishes not only taste good but actually benefit the human body,” said Naveen Srivastava, exhibition incharge in the department.

Journey of Digital India and the developments of different software used by India were specially prepared for visitors to know what all came on their cellphones and laptops since 2014. The stalls displayed the work done on digital platforms and future vision of India.

