Those playing with future of youth will rot in jail: U.P. CM Yogi

In the wake of recent paper leak incidents that led to the cancellation of two recruitment exams in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those playing with the future of the youth in the state will rot in jail for the rest of their lives while the properties of their families will be confiscated. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving a tablet to a student at an event in Gorakhpur on March 3. (HT photo)

The CM make these remarks while addressing a gathering at the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College ground here after distributing 1,500 tablets and 3,000 smartphones among students.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of Project Alankar worth ₹17.35 crore for renovation of building of 26 secondary schools and 330 premium smart classrooms to be built at a cost of ₹7.58 crore in 141 secondary schools.

CM Yogi Adityanath recalled that in November 2021, Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme was initiated and laptop and smartphone distribution was taking place under the same scheme to empower the youth digitally.

Appreciating the visionary leadership PM Narendra Modi, he said during the Covid pandemic use of technology was fostered by the PM. He said Uttar Pradesh had already distributed 20 lakh smart phones without discrimination and that 2 crore youths across state would be benefited by the scheme.

The CM expressed hope that youth would contribute to realise the vision of developed India as the device is equipped with various welfare schemes of the double engine government of the BJP.

Project Alankar launched

The chief minister launched Project Alankar for renovation of secondary school buildings that are in a dilapidated state. Under the scheme, aided school would get 75 percent financial assistance while the government secondary schools would get 100 percent financial assistance, he said. Sanskrit schools would get 90 percent financial support, Yogi added.

As per the CM, under the scheme, 69 secondary school of Gorakhpur division would be covered. He urged for maintaining cleanliness in schools’ campuses. Focusing on premium smart classes for secondary school, Yogi said funds had been allocated and smart classes with digital libraries would bring maximum benefits to the students.

Flaying previous governments, he said before 2014 topics like youth, safety, faith and prosperity were not in public discourse and urged the people to ensure third term for PM Narendra Modi for a developed India.