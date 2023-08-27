3 held for firing on BJP leader after encounter in U.P.’s Agra

The district police late on Saturday night (August 26) arrested three accused, who were allegedly involved in firing on a BJP leader here on August 18, after an encounter in which two accused suffered injuries. They were later admitted to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. The three accused had fired on BJP leader Rakesh Kushwaha in Agra on August 18. (For Representation)

“Police got information that the three accused were passing through Transport Nagar area. Subsequently, Hariparvat police, SOG and surveillance team got active. These accused fired on the police team when asked to stop. Two of these accused had injuries in leg when police fired in self-defence” said Agra deputy commissioner of police Suraj Rai.

“These accused were wanted in the daylight incident of firing on BJP leader Rakesh Kushwaha earlier this month. Kushwaha survived the attack and his kin lodged a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code against Sunny, Shiva and Krishna alias Kanhaiyya, all residents of Hathras district, who were arrested on Saturday night,” said station house officer, Hariparvat police station, Arvind Singh.

