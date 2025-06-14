Search Search
Three dead as speeding car rams truck on Varanasi-Prayagraj highway

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 14, 2025 09:28 PM IST

According to officials, the car, coming from Prayagraj on the service road, rammed into a truck while reportedly attempting to overtake. The impact caused the vehicle to climb the divider and overturn several times before halting near a roadside shop.

Three men lost their lives and another was critically injured after a high-speed car collided with a truck on the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway near Thata village under Mirzamurad police station area on Saturday, police said.

Locals who heard the victims’ cries informed the police. The injured were rushed to the community health centre in Kachwan and later referred to the district hospital. Two victims succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Aman Yadav, 25, a resident of Hanumanganj under Sarai Inayat police station limits in Prayagraj, died on the spot. He was posted in Delhi as a BSF jawan. Afzal, 24, from Jhunsi in Prayagraj, died during treatment at the Trauma Centre, while Arbaaz, 27, also a resident of Jhunsi, died at the Mirzapur District Hospital.

Vinay Yadav, 24, also from Jhunsi, remains in critical condition at the Trauma Centre.

Following the crash, the truck driver fled. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

The accident disrupted traffic on the service road from Prayagraj to Varanasi for some time. A crane was used to remove the mangled car and clear the road.

