Three die inside septic tank in Vrindavan

Agra Three people died in a tragic incident after they went down a private septic tank of a food outlet in Vrindavan on Saturday. They were private labourers and two of them were from Ballia district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Police have sent the bodies for post mortem examination . They were private labourers and two of them were from Ballia district of eastern Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

Those aware of the incident raised apprehension that a non functional motor was being repaired inside the tank when the current spread and gripped these three, apparently working without safety precautions. But police are tight-lipped.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“They were private labourers who went down the private septic tank of a food outlet in Vrindavan. Police reached the spot and rushed them to hospital but doctors declared them brought dead,” said Anand Shahi, the incharge of Vindavan police station of Mathura district.

“Various reasons have been assigned as the cause of death but we will comment only after receiving the post mortem report. Two of those killed were from Balia district in eastern Uttar Pradesh while the third person is yet to be identified,” he said. The deceased were working for a contractor. The two killed were identified as Amit and Prince and both were uncle and nephew.

“We are yet to receive a complaint from the family members of the deceased. In case a complaint is received, legal compliance will follow,” said Shahi.

Located near Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, the food outlet was inaugurated about 10 days ago.