Three killed, 33 hurt as truck rams into tree in Pilibhit

Three people were killed, and 33 others were injured when a truck ferrying labourers from Lakhimpur Kheri rammed into a roadside tree in Pilibhit, in the wee hours, on Friday. The labourers were on their way back after working in Meerut, senior police officials said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Pilibhit superintendent of police (SP), Avinash Pandey told the media that the incident occurred under the Gajraula police station. He said that a preliminary investigation suggested that the mishap took place as the driver fell asleep at the wheel and lost control.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Pilibhit district magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Singh, confirmed three people, including the driver, Surjeet Singh, and two women identified as Shabina and Reshma, died on the spot in the incident while 33 other labourers travelling in the same truck were injured.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the Pilibhit district hospital, where the condition of two people was stated to be critical.

He said a traffic jam of around two km was caused as the road got blocked due to the accident. He said the blockage was cleared by removing the truck from the scene.

Pilibhit chief medical officer (CMO) Alok Kumar said that all injured people are being treated on a priority basis at the district hospital and the two persons, who are critical, could be referred to a higher centre for further treatment.