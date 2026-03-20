Kanpur , Three men on their way to attend a funeral were killed here on Thursday after a speeding milk tanker rammed into their motorcycle from behind, dragging them for nearly 100 metres. Three killed as milk tanker ram into motorcycle in Kanpur, locals stage protest

All three died on the spot, police said.

The incident, which took place in the Reuna area here, led to locals and family members of the deceased protesting on the highway, leading to traffic disruption.

According to police, the deceased Balwan , Ajay Kumar and Suraj , all residents of Naubasta in Ghatampur were friends.

They were headed to Yamuna Ghat in Musanagar to attend the last rites of one Prema Devi , who had died the previous night, when the accident took place near Shakha Janwara village.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the three men were thrown under the tanker, which dragged them on the road for about 100 metres.

"Their bodies were crushed under the wheels," said a local resident.

The tanker driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

The incident sparked anger among family members and locals, who blocked the highway and placed the bodies on the road in protest.

When police tried to remove the tanker with a crane to clear the road, the protesters lay down in front of it, forcing a delay.

The agitation led to a major traffic disruption, with a jam stretching nearly 10 kilometres and lasting about three hours. Traffic was then diverted to alternate routes.

Ghatampur Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Yadav and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pratap Singh reached the spot and assured the bereaved families of action and government assistance.

The families have submitted a memorandum seeking compensation, housing support, and benefits under road accident schemes.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.