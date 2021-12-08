Three killed, four injured at oil refinery in UP’s Bareilly

Three workers were killed and four others were injured in an accident at an edible oil refinery in Bareilly on Tuesday afternoon.

Bareilly district administration officials said the accident occurred when around seven workers were cleaning a tank in the refinery. “It appears that the workers were exposed to some gas and fainted. They were rushed to a hospital where three of them were declared dead and four others are undergoing treatment. Their condition remains critical,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan. The deceased workers have been identified as Vijay Pal, Neeraj and Mohammad Yasin Khan. The workers are said to be in their twenties.

The old refinery is located in CB Ganj area of Bareilly, 15 kilometres north of the district headquarters. The family members of the deceased and injured workers staged a sit-in at the gate of the refinery against the management. The family members also sought monetary compensation.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and inspected the area where the accident occurred. Additional police force was also deployed at the refinery.

Prem Babu Sharma, the manager of the refinery spoke with the family members of the deceased workers later in the evening. He was accompanied by officials from the administration, police and labour department.

“We have assured the family members of a fair investigation which will be conducted by two teams separately. We will also bear the cost of medication and provide appropriate monetary compensation to the families of the workers,” said Sharma. The manger declined to comment on the amount of the compensation.

The district authorities along with the experts at the refinery conducted a survey of the factory before declaring the area safe and free of poisonous emissions.